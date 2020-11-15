Paul Finebaum Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

Is Jim Harbaugh’s time at Michigan coming to an end?

Paul Finebaum doesn’t see why it shouldn’t be.

The ESPN college football analyst believes it’s long past time for the Michigan Wolverines to part ways with their head coach. Michigan dropped to 1-3 on the season following Saturday night’s blowout loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines were crushed by the Badgers, 49-11.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. … Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me,” Harbaugh told reporters after the loss.

Finebaum, meanwhile, sees no reason for Michigan to keep Harbaugh around.

“This is a coach that was once respected. And now, sadly, Jim Harbaugh has become a punchline in college football. It’s almost impossible to watch this guy. He makes $8 million a year and was the talk of the sport a couple of years ago. And now, no one knows what the future looks like. It looks pretty grim if Michigan decides to fire him. A lot of people up there are saying they want to keep him. For what reason? I have no idea,” Finebaum said.

Michigan should get back in the win column soon, at least.

The Wolverines have Rutgers and Penn State up next.

If Michigan does move on from Harbaugh in 2021, there are two “obvious” candidates.