Paul Finebaum Has A New Coach In Mind For Oklahoma

From the top-10 to 5-5, Brent Venables' first year at Oklahoma has largely been a disaster.

Paul Finebaum has been among the most vocal when it comes to the Venables hire. And over the weekend, the ESPN commentator continued his criticisms on the network's college football podcast, while also floating a potential replacement for the Sooners coach.

You know your program has become irrelevant when I’m not sure I knew [the Sooners lost to West Virginia] over the weekend. It came across the ticker [the other] night, oh, Brent Venables has lost another game at Oklahoma, so what? I’ve been critical of him and I’m going to continue to be critical of him. In the end, this was a terrible hire.

Finebaum went on to say that the school had Lincoln Riley's replacement in-house, and he has to imagine that Oklahoma would want him back.

[Josh] Heupel was on the staff there, things weren’t going well and they got rid of him. It was a bad divorce. I don't know whether Heupel’s been back. The guy’s on top of the world right now, and they can deny it all they want, but I’m sure there’s some fat cat boys in Okie City right now going, ‘Maybe we can ameliorate that relationship, see how old Josh is doing, have a round of golf with him and tell him how us Sooners boy love him.’

Heupel is 9-1 in his second season in Knoxville and has Tennessee in College Football Playoff contention for the very first time.