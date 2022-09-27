Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to.

At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.

“This is probably the toughest game Alabama is going to have,” Finebaum said. “At least until the SEC Championship game. I’m locked into this. The idea of Alabama potentially losing this game. I realize they’re a 16, 17-point favorite.”

Alabama dominated Utah State in the season-opener before looking very beatable against the Texas Longhorns three weeks ago.

Back-to-back wins by more than 50 points, though, prove the Crimson Tide are still one of the best teams in the country. A road test against a stout Arkansas team could give Nick Saban's squad some problems, though.

Alabama and Arkansas kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.