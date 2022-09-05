Paul Finebaum Has Already Eliminated 1 Conference From The Playoff

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum served as the coroner for the Pac-12 on ESPN's "Get Up" Monday morning.

In the conference's two marquee matchups of the weekend, both Oregon and Utah lost to SEC opponents, ending any realistic chance of the Pac-12 sending a team to the College Football Playoff.

“I think you can declare the Pac-12 dead – or the Pac-10, whatever it is these days," Finebaum told Mike Greenberg and the crew.

"They had the best shot, they had Utah playing Florida and remember: Florida fired a coach last year and they brought in a guy from Lafayette. Florida was supposed to lose this game, and if Utah can’t win on the road, I don’t think they’ll be a qualifier… To me, it’s over for the Pac-12."

Thankfully, for the conference's sake, USC and Oregon State were able to win their Week 1 games. But its very realistic that the Pac-12 misses out on the playoff for the sixth straight year.