Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Prediction For Future Of College Football

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum didn't mince words when discussing the future of college football.

Finebaum was speaking with Greg McElroy during SEC media week on Wednesday morning and thinks that there's going to be a big disconnect between the fans and the game at some point.

"Ultimately, I think college football is headed for the cliff," Finebaum said. "I don't think it's going to happen immediately but things move so slowly, things don't happen quickly with regards to change and at some point, I do believe there's going to be a serious disconnect between the fans and the game. Fans love the players and the coaches, but I think they're going to start turning on the presidents and even the commissioners."

Conference realignment has been the biggest thing in college athletics throughout the last year.

Top teams like Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC which leaves some of the other conferences in limbo.

Heck, even USC and UCLA are both joining the Big Ten in a couple of years which will leave the Pac 12 scrambling.

It won't be long until other schools move conferences and shake up college athletics some more.