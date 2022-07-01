Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Reaction To USC, UCLA Joining Big Ten

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fewer than 24 hours ago, the college football landscape changed forever - for the second time in two years.

Last year Oklahoma and Texas announced their impending departures from the Big 12 for the SEC. Today, it was USC and UCLA were the next two major schools to shake up the college sporting world.

Reactions have poured in from all around the sport, but Friday morning provided a chance for ESPN host Paul Finebaum to get in on the action. Needless to say, he's not thrilled with how greedy school administrators have become.

Here's what he said, via On3Sports:

“What we have is just a battle of the two behemoths and that’s the SEC and the Big Ten. This is similar to what’s going on Wall Street between the biggest companies vying for your dollar. That’s what this is about. This is about money. Pure and simple,” said Finebaum. “Don’t let any college commissioner or president tell you otherwise. They’re a greedy bunch. That’s what they care about and the students who happen to play athletics are the pawn in this big prize.”

He wasn't done there either. Finebaum made it clear that these moves are all about money and not athlete safety.

“I’m just grateful that the leaders of college athletics care so much about the student athletes and their mental well-being that they’re going to put softball players on a plane in California and go to Piscataway for a weekend series with Rutgers,” Finebaum said. “That’s where we are. (I’m) trying to take my cynical hat off, which is impossible today in college athletics.”

