Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator.

And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most.

As crazy as this sounds, I think Jeremy Pruitt would probably calm people down. It's interesting how one name would complete set the folks at Tennessee up in arms, but at Alabama, Jeremy Pruitt is comfort food. Because it's returning to an era when Alabama defense was dominant.

Finebaum went on to say that it wasn't that long ago Nick Saban and Alabama were considered the kings of the sport, but now Kirby Smart's team is on the verge of a three-peat.

"That's how quickly things can change," he explained. "Whether it's reality or not, the perception out there is that Nick Saban is fighting up stream to catch up, to keep his head above water."