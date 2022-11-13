Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Fans

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama got a much-needed win on Saturday night against Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide traveled to Oxford and improved to 8-2 when they took down the Rebels 30-24. They overcame a 10-point deficit and thus kept their faint College Football Playoff berth alive.

That said, they were eliminated from the SEC Championship contention after the LSU Tigers clinched the SEC West with a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This has upset the fanbase, but they're being careful by not criticizing head coach Nick Saban, per ESPN's Paul Finebaum.

“They’re really disappointed and distraught and careful not to criticize Saban, especially when it comes to coaching decisions,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “They would much rather call for the heads of Pete Golding and Bill O’Brien. They're pretty much demanding it."

O'Brien is the offensive coordinator for the Tide, while Golding is the inside linebackers coach and the defensive coordinator.

Both units have had their struggles this season, which is why fans are a bit fed up.

Alabama will look to keep its small CFP hopes alive when it takes on Austin Peay next Saturday in Tuscaloosa.