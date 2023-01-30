Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Search

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: A detailed view of Alabama Crimson Tide helmets in a pile during the celebration after the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by

The Alabama Crimson Tide have an important offseason ahead of them as they try to find a new offensive coordinator to replace the now-departed Bill O'Brien. But Paul Finebaum expects it will take a while - for a good reason though.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning today, Finebaum explained that Alabama head coach Nick Saban is prioritizing putting the final touches on this recruiting cycle. He believes that Saban is above reproach when it comes to hiring since he has so much experience.

"The coordinator search is not affecting recruiting at all based on what everyone knows,” Finebaum said. "He’s either being very deliberate for a reason and maybe there’s a specific reason. Maybe someone’s not available. Maybe it’s taking longer to go through a process. But I think that’s a natural uneasiness of fans. When it comes to making personnel choices, I would be the last person in America to criticize Nick Saban. He knows how to conduct a coaching search. No one has conducted more, or better, than he has."

It's not clear if Saban intends to either hire an outside candidate for the job or promote someone currently on his staff. There's a lot of youth but not a ton of overqualified candidates for the job currently on the Alabama coaching staff.

Knowing Nick Saban though, just about anyone who's either worked with him in the past or worked recently with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is on the table.

After the past few years with Bill O'Brien at the helm, whoever comes in had big shoes to fill.

Who do you think will be the next Alabama offensive coordinator? And when will the announcement be made?