Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama's Expectations

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During his customary appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to start the week, ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum gave his thoughts on Alabama's championship or bust expectations.

Saying that the Tide's current mindset reminds him of Tiger Woods in his prime when he was chasing Jack Nicklaus' record for majors.

When you talk about college football today, there’s Alabama [Nick Saban] and everyone else. Doesn’t matter whether Georgia won last year or not, it’s still about Alabama because when the polls come out today and whenever the AP poll comes out, Alabama’s No. 1.

… That’s the part about last year that can’t be forgotten. The fact that Alabama was the preseason No. 1 pick in a rebuilding year. Which goes to your point that Alabama, yeah they compete against everybody else, but they’re really competing against themselves, and that’s why Nick Saban always manages to find an edge.

The conversation got started after McElroy, one of the first QB's of the Saban era, noticed something different about modern day Bama.

“We used to be a one game at a time, one day at a time type of approach,” McElroy explained. “Now, it’s almost like nobody’s shying away from championship or bust conversation."

Led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and top linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Nick Saban and Alabama will once again be aiming for another national title in 2022.