Paul Finebaum Has Identified Texas A&M's Biggest Issue

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the exterior of Kyle Field before the start of the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals game at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

At 3-5 on the season, Texas A&M is in dire straits and at risk of missing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008. But for ESPN's Paul Finebaum, the biggest issue isn't what's happening on the football field.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum said that the team's current on-field struggles could manifest into a bigger struggle in recruiting. Specifically, Finebaum expressed concern that Fisher might be unable to hold onto some of the prized recruits he's managed to bring into the fold.

“I think the issue becomes far more important from a recruiting standpoint right now than anything else,” Finebaum said. “Because everything else is set and I really am interested in whether or not Jimbo Fisher can hold on to the upcoming class, the one that has yet to be signed, as well as can he hold on to the players that he has?”

It's an interesting argument to be sure. Texas A&M shocked the world by upsetting mighty Alabama last season but has struggled to get a signature win like that since. There's no telling what kind of influence that might have on prospects hoping to join a winning culture.

Since joining Texas A&M in 2018, Jimbo Fisher has promised the moon but delivered little outside of a few bowl games. His best season came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when his team went 9-1 and won the Orange Bowl.

But outside of that crazy season, Fisher's Aggies are just 14-15 in SEC play and have rarely come close to challenging Alabama for division supremacy.

Finebaum might be onto something here.

Is Texas A&M's recruiting going to suffer as a result of their current struggles?