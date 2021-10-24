Paul Finebaum Has Shocking Pick For The Heisman Trophy

The 2021 Heisman Trophy race is getting pretty interesting, as several of the top preseason candidates are no longer in the race.

Heading into the regular season, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei were considered two of the frontrunners for the award. Fast forward to mid-October and both quarterbacks have been benched by their respective programs.

Who’s going to end up hoisting the trophy in early December?

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has a pretty shocking choice at the moment.

“Jordan Davis. Who is he? He’s the head of the best defensive line I’ve ever seen at the University of Georgia,” Finebaum said. “Will he win it? Probably not. He’s the best player. He represents that defensive line and I think he deserves a lot of consideration, Greeny, because it’s long overdue.”

There have been some deserving defensive player candidates over the years – Ndamukong Suh at Nebraska probably tops that list – but it almost always goes to a quarterback, running back or wide receiver.

Will this finally be the year that a strictly defensive player gets the prestigious award?