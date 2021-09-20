Paul Finebaum Has Telling Admission On Alabama This Season

For the first two weeks of the 2021 college football season, Alabama looked pretty unbeatable. The Crimson Tide were coming off a national championship season in 2020. Many felt like, once again, it would be Alabama and then everyone else in the college football world.

While that still could be the case, Alabama didn’t look invincible on Saturday against Florida.

The Crimson Tide beat the Gators, 31-29, to improve to 3-0 on the season. The game was close, though, and Florida had some chances late.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum had a telling postgame admission. He believes Nick Saban’s team is beatable.

“They’re a lot higher than they were 2 weeks ago,” Finebaum said on WJOX of his Alabama concerns, “when I thought this team looked unbeatable, they do look beatable now. … But you have to be a little bit concerned. Having said all that, anyone looking at this schedule before the season knew this was going to be one of those 2 or 3 dangerous spots, and quite frankly after starting the game so well, Alabama did everything it could to put itself in a position to lose, which it almost did.”

Finebaum said there was some coaching matchups exposed on Saturday, too.

“Big picture, it’s about Alabama, but Greg, as you get deeper into the matchups and the game, Dan Mullen versus Pete Golding is not a fair fight,” Finebaum said. “I’m saying even odds. I don’t look at the game like you guys do … sometimes you get misled by people who see individual players in practice and they cumulatively say there’s just no way anybody can move on this Alabama defense. We now know that isn’t true. But I also think we have to be realistic.”

Alabama will look to move to 4-0 on the season next weekend against Southern Miss. That should be an easy win, though a major test awaits the following weekend, when the Crimson Tide will host Ole Miss.