Paul Finebaum Hints At Tumultuous Offseason For Major Program

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

After a fifth-straight loss vs. Auburn on Saturday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum wondered aloud what the future might hold for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.

Hopping on his weekly college football recap show with Matt Barrie, Finebaum forecasted some of the issues for the Aggies:

Texas A&M can’t afford to fire him and they can’t afford not to fire him. They hired him, in addition to everything else having won a national championship, because he had a reputation as one of the best offensive minds in college football. His credibility is at the bottom. He’s easily done the worst coaching job of anyone in college football this year.

Finebaum went on to crystallize just how wrong things have gone for A&M before admitting that firing Fisher isn't as wild of an idea as it was once thought to be.

I thought a bad season for A&M was going to be 9-3... $86 million seems like an enormous amount. Firing him today doesn’t sound as crazy as it did four weeks ago… [but] I don’t think it will happen.

The SEC Network personality also revealed that a head coach told him they expect a majority of Texas A&M's highly-touted recruiting class to test the transfer portal.

From bad to worse in College Station.