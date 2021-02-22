Paul Finebaum Shares Honest Thoughts On Deion Sanders’ Coaching

Deion Sanders had quite the college football head coaching debut on Sunday.

The former NFL star led Jackson State to a blowout win in its first game of the 2021 spring season. Then, Sanders went off at his postgame press conference, as his personal belongings were believed to be stolen out of his locker room. The school later announced that Sanders’ items were simply “misplaced” and had been found, but Sanders doesn’t seem to be buying that.

“Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn’t stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime,” he tweeted.

Regardless, it was an eventful day, which is to be expected from Coach Prime.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on Sanders’ coaching career on Monday morning.

“I think he wants to take a swing at big-time college or the NFL,” Finebaum said on WJOX Roundtable. “Whether it’s his alma mater or somewhere else, but more than anything it’s a marketing tool. He’s getting coverage and he wasn’t getting all that much before that. I think that’s all there is. You know the same about him as we all do. Can he sustain himself, his ego and his desire for bigger and better by being the coach at Jackson State? It’s a stepping stool. And by the way, they’re getting something out of it, too. Would anybody who cared about their game against Edward Waters if he had not been the coach?”

Sanders has been recruiting well at Jackson State and it would be unfair to assume that he’s going to leave soon. At the same time, it will not surprise anyone if Sanders ends up getting a bigger job, either at the college level or in the NFL.