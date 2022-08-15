Paul Finebaum Is Calling For A Blockbuster Coaching Change

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Few college basketball coaches, if any at this point, are more synonymous with their school than John Calipari is with Kentucky.

The longtime college basketball coach has been with the Wildcats for more than a decade, leading the program to a national championship back in 2012.

But is it time for a change?

Paul Finebaum appears to think so.

The ESPN analyst, in the wake of the Coach Cal vs. Mark Stoops feud, thinks UK could do better.

“It is the biggest story in the SEC right now because it came out of left field and it came at a time where we should’ve been celebrating Kentucky basketball. They had the stage to themselves, four days in the Bahamas and Calipari blew it. Quite frankly, I don’t know where he goes to get it back. Just listening to our audience, and we have a lot of Kentucky fans that call in, they’re very mixed on him right now," Finebaum said on Monday.

“I mean are you guys telling me you can’t find a coach better than John Calipari right now? Billy Donovan? I’m just throwing a name out there. A young coach who is up-and-coming? Take your pick. John Calipari is really no longer the best option for the University of Kentucky.”

It's tough to see Kentucky willingly making a change, but maybe Coach Cal will force their hand and leave for the NBA at some point.