Paul Finebaum Is Furious Over 1 Team's Preseason Ranking

The preseason AP Top 25 poll came out on Monday, another sign that the college football season is upon us.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame rounded out the top five of the poll, while Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Baylor were in the 6-10 spots.

After the poll was released, ESPN's Paul Finebaum ripped Notre Dame and called it "an absolute joke" that the school was ranked in the top five.

“They should not even be in the top 10, Greeny,” Finebaum said via On3. "This is an absolute joke, and it happens every year with the AP poll, which is just as worthless as preseason NFL football. It’s ridiculous."

Finebaum added that the program will be lucky to go 9-3 this season since it plays Ohio State, Clemson, USC, and North Carolina this season.

The Fighting Irish take on the Buckeyes in Columbus on Sept. 3 to open the college football season.

That will be the first chance for the former to make Finebaum eat some of his words.