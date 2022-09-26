Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday.

It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14.

Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after he had to suffer through watching that game.

“There’s nothing else I can add in terms of the ineptitude, but I just came away really depressed about both programs, and the future of both programs,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "To me, the Bryan Harsin conversation has nowhere to go. It’s over for Bryan Harsin. He has made no compelling argument to keep his job. You can celebrate a win and scream War Eagle guys, but watch his coaching during that game. It was sad, and on the other sideline, why waste the time.”

Auburn is currently 3-1 this season but it hasn't played the best competition. The only good team it has faced is Penn State, which resulted in a 41-12 loss at home.

Missouri also looks to be going nowhere fast as it's 2-2 on the season and has a matchup with Georgia coming next Saturday.

It might get worse before it gets better for these two programs.