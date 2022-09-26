Paul Finebaum Is Still 'Concerned' About Prominent Head Coach

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M may have walked off of Allen Field with a win over No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday, but Paul Finebaum's opinion on Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies hasn't changed just yet.

Hopping on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC Network personality says there's still plenty to be considered about in Aggieland.

I haven’t really changed [my] view, I still have some concerns... A lot of concerns about where this team is this year. We can’t say this too much longer, but the next 2 weeks are really going to tell a lot. ... A&M is still a very flawed team offensively, but in the end guys, you’re judged by how many games you win, not how you win them, and so far Jimbo Fisher has survived. Again, let’s quit talking about that epic win over Miami, OK. I heard that a few times Saturday, what a gutty performance. That didn’t show me anything as we saw in Miami Saturday afternoon. Beating Arkansas is significant, however you beat them.

Despite the rocky start, Texas A&M sits at 3-1 with some big conference games vs. Mississippi State and Alabama over the next couple weeks.

If they can survive this early season gauntlet, things could turn around in a hurry for Jimbo and Co.