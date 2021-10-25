Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search.

LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.

Who are the Tigers going to hire?

Many believe athletic director Scott Woodward is going to attempt to take a huge swing. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is hearing the same thing.

Finebaum is hearing that LSU could attempt to make a run at Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

“It’s really hard to chisel that one down,” Finabaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast, per On3. “There are some who believe the AD Scott Woodward wants…you ready for this…Dabo Swinney. Now, there’s talk that the president wants Mel Tucker (head coach at Michigan State). Billy Napier (ULL head coach) is out there maybe as a second-tier selection if everyone else goes bust. It seems like Jimbo (Fisher) is out of that one.

“Can James Franklin pop back into these? I don’t know. But I think after yesterday James Franklin might be looking around saying, ‘What else can I do here.’

“It’s a good job (Penn State) but it certainly isn’t getting any easier. It’s not really a big deal anymore when Clemson loses, but that loss yesterday, Matt, I mean, that was a dagger…..That was a seismic loss.”

Dabo Swinney isn’t having a great time at Clemson this season, but it’s still very tough to see him leaving the Tigers.