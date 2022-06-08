Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Dabo Swinney Very Clear

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum isn't as high on Dabo Swinney as he used to be.

The ESPN college football analyst wasn't a fan of Swinney being listed as the second-best head coach in the nation after Bill Bender of Sporting News put his top 12 out.

"How about right now? My pushback is we don’t need a list," Finebaum said Tuesday on his radio show (first transcribed by Tigernet.com). "We already know that. We want a judgment to say who's better. Are you telling me – I promised myself I wouldn't do this, but I'm going to – are you telling me that Kirby Smart is inferior by one number to Dabo Swinney, in spite of that championship?"

"I don't need to remind you but look at the trajectory of the programs right now and where they are. I think Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news, and Kirby Smart is where it's at in college football today."

Those are some powerful words from Finebaum, though it's possible that Swinney has Clemson back in the College Football Playoff discussion this upcoming season.

Despite Clemson not being a contender last season, Swinney still led the program to double-digit wins for the 11th season in a row.

Swinney also has a 150-36 overall record at Clemson and has led the program to two National Championships.

It may be premature to right Swinney off after one "down" year.







