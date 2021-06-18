Paul Finebaum Sends Message To CFB “Moguls” Amid Playoff Expansion Talk

The College Football Playoff management committee is reportedly working on a proposal that would expand the current four-team model to a 12-team format.

For fans looking to increase the team diversity in CFP postseason play, this new format will be a welcome sight when/if it’s implemented.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is certainly one of these fans. During Friday morning’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum sent a firm message to CFP higher-ups.

“Don’t tell us to have patience — we’re as excited as we have ever been about college football,” he said, per 247Sports. “A guy like me is about to jump up and down and scream. They’re going to tell us, ‘Calm down. We’ve haven’t had a chance.’ Yes, you have. You’ve had a long time. You’ve had your whole life to look over this. With all due respect to the gentlemen upstairs, this is going to happen. This is a fait accompli. It’s just a matter of when they sign off on it.

“But there is one thing I’m concerned about — if these moguls of college football pass us along and then some time in September they tell us, ‘Well, we really need more time, we’re not ready to do it in two years,’ there is going to be a revolt. College football fans are ready for change. We’re not ready to sit around on our hands for the next four years waiting to see this thing finally take place.”

Under this proposed 12-team format, the top-six ranking conference champions will earn bids and the next six highest ranked teams will be determined by the CFP committee.

“This proposal at its heart was created to provide more participation, for more players and more schools,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said, per ESPN. “In a nutshell, that is the working group’s message.”

No time frame has been provided for potential implementation — only that it won’t happen in the next couple years.

A 12-year deal with the current four-team format runs through the 2025-26 season.