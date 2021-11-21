The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Paul Finebaum Names 1 Coach He’s Become A Bigger Fan Of

An extreme closeup of ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum from the Cotton Bowl in Texas in 2019.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has admittedly become a bigger fan of a certain Big Ten head coach in recent years.

A couple of years ago, Tennessee was close to hiring Greg Schiano. However, a group of Volunteers fans became outraged about the hire, taking to social media to derail it. The group of fans were successful, as the school backed off the hire and went with Jeremy Pruitt instead.

Pruitt has since been fired, as the Volunteers were found to have committed NCAA violations. Schiano, meanwhile, has Rutgers one win away from a bowl game in 2021.

Finebaum, a Tennessee grad, has become a big fan.

“I’ve become a bigger fan of Schiano today than before because of what happened at Tennessee,” Finebaum told Rutgers Wire. “I’m an alum – I thought that was one of the great travesties in modern college football history. I’m not an expert on karma, but karma has definitely had an effect on what happened there.”

Finebaum admits that Tennessee completely botched the decision.

“They hired Jeremy Pruitt who went down in disgrace, the program is under NCAA investigation,” Finebaum continued. “How did that work out? You had an angry mob led by some people on social media who destroyed a man’s chance to get a job, and without not one scintilla of evidence.

“It was totally preposterous, and Tennessee as well, they made the man an offer, they should have stood by it.”

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.