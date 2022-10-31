Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games.

At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be.

Something that ESPN's Paul Finebaum did with Matt Barrie on their "Week 9 Recap" show.

Every time I look down at my phone there’s another ‘Harsin could go any minute’ [story]. [Auburn] is on the verge or they have already hired John Cohen as the athletic director. He’s coming over from Mississippi State. Why is that important? Well, they need an athletic director to technically hire the next coach.

So Harsin is gone, whenever that is. … He just did a miserable job. Hugh Freeze I think is going to be the coach to watch. [Lane Kiffin’s] name comes up, but I do think there’s a lot of interest for Hugh Freeze there. One thing that Auburn boosters like about Hugh Freeze, and this may sound irrelevant to people around the country, but he has something in his back pocket that resonates in Alabama. He’s beaten Nick Saban twice. … Not many people have beaten Nick Saban twice.

Freeze is currently the head coach at Liberty after stepping down at Ole Miss where he's gone 33-12 in four seasons leading the Flames.