Paul Finebaum Names "Biggest Threat" To Alabama This Season

Stop me if you've heard this one before: the Alabama Crimson Tide are the national championship favorites.

But on Wednesday's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum laid out who he believes is the biggest threat to an eighth title for Nick Saban.

THE Ohio State.

Ohio State is built for this. They had a bad year last year. They did the unthinkable, a once in a generation loss to Michigan. But that's not going to happen this year, because they have one of the best quarterbacks in the country, they have wide receivers that will fill the NFL up and they have Notre Dame at home in the first game of the season. They have Michigan later on... It's a tailor-made schedule for Ryan Day to make a serious run at the championship.

The Buckeyes ranked second in the preseason AP top-25 poll, right behind Alabama.

It's hard to imagine OSU not being right in the thick of the championship race given the wealth of weapons they have on offense and the insane recruiting classes they've brought in over the past couple years.