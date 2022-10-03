Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Loser' Right Now

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Paul Finebaum had the Oklahoma Sooners in his crosshairs on this week's ESPN college football podcast.

Hopping on with Matt Barrie, Finebaum ripped coach Brett Venables and OU's winless start in Big-12 play. Calling them the biggest losers of the weekend:

There was really only one true loser in college football yesterday and that was Brent Venables. I don’t know how you could look any worse. All these Oklahoma fans who blew me up about how much better they were going be without Lincoln Riley, it may take all the oil in Oklahoma to wipe that off your face.

Finebaum went on to question if Venables is even cut out for head coaching.

I've always wondered about Venables, he took an awful long time to become a head coach and good for him he's cashing in and gets to experience everything that a first-year head coach does, but his defensive coordinator selection was curious, let's forget that it was terrible. What an opportunity for Sarkisian to win that game now in Dallas, that even fewer people now care about that game than the Alabama-Texas A&M game.

Looking down the road for Oklahoma, it seems very possible that the Sooners could lose four of their next five games if they aren't able to get things turned around in a hurry.