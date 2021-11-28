Paul Finebaum Names College Football’s Greatest Rivalry

What’s the greatest rivalry in college football?

Some pretty good ones were on display on Saturday. Ohio State vs. Michigan, Alabama vs. Auburn, Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State.

But which one is the best?

According to ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum, it’s an easy choice. The Iron Bowl is the country’s greatest rivalry.

“It’s always been that game. There used to be that time when there was an off week before divisional play,” Finebaum told ‘Rutgers Wire.’

“We’re about to enter the two biggest weeks of the year.”

However, Finebaum does admit that the SEC Championship Game diminishes it a bit.

“I still think it’s the biggest game but when you have a game afterwards as important as the SEC game, it diminishes it a little bit. Forty years ago this week, one of the biggest I’ve covered happened, that’s when Paul Bryant won his 315th game which broke the record by Amos Alonzo Staggs. I’ll never forget that as long as I live. That was one of the biggest events of my life, covering a game like that,” Finebaum said.

“I’ve seen it from both sides. For the people of the state it has so much meaning because it was that game that you talked about all year long. I don’t think it has quite that importance for a lot of reasons – title games, playoffs, etc. But it’s still the most special game I’ve ever been to.”

Ohio State and Michigan fans will likely disagree, but hey, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.