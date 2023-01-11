Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne.

Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can give Georgia a run in 2023. He started with LSU, who met Georgia in the SEC Championship Game last year, as well as Pac-12 runner-up USC.

“I think LSU is the ascending program under Brian Kelly. Nationally, I’ll throw one more thing in there… I think Southern Cal is going to start crashing the party on a regular basis after Lincoln Riley’s first year," Finebuam said.

Finebaum also suggested that Alabama could be in the mix if they can find a suitable replacement for Bryce Young at quarterback.

"I’m not ruling Alabama out… I think the window for Saban is so narrow now, and there is a difference between what Georgia is doing and Alabama’s doing — it’s not much by the way. Replacing Bryce Young is going to be a mystery to me, and I think that’s the biggest thing Nick Saban has to deal with," he added.

Fans of Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan and the Big 12 probably won't like that answer. But if it's any consolation, hardly any teams gave the Bulldogs so much as a struggle this past year.

Georgia were the best team in 2022 by a wide margin, and only two teams finished within double digits of them.

It's hard to find a single weakness anywhere on the Bulldogs' roster heading into 2023 - even with all of the stars that are leaving.

Will anyone beat Georgia next year?