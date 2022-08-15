Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum.

The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season.

The prelude of the season is so comfortable for what Bryan Harsin is trying to figure out here. What I mean by that is self-explanatory. The first two games are just warm-ups. Regardless of who is named in a week or two, I think it will play itself out. Especially in time for the Penn State which is when, you know, the season really begins and where the season could be decided.

It might be a tough sell for many, considering Auburn's huge question mark at the quarterback position and a 6-7 record in 2021.

The Tigers open the season at home against Mercer on September 3. Hopefully that can give them some positive momentum heading into a tough SEC schedule.