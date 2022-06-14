Paul Finebaum Names The 1 'Closest' Head Coach To Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum will not entertain another coach in college football being better than Nick Saban.

Frankly, nobody should, considering how successful he's been.

The spot behind Saban has been widely debated during the offseason and Finebaum has again doubled-down on Kirby Smart deserving to be in that spot.

"A lot of people who have reacted to my comments need to understand the context," Finebaum said. "I can look at a record book as easily as you can and we can add it up and come to any conclusion we want. I just said Kirby Smart is where college football is right now. Dabo Swinney is yesterday’s news. A lot of people insinuated that as me saying Swinney is dead. I’m just saying Kirby is better right now and that’s how I feel based on what I see. I analyze college football in the moment."

That last sentence would prove Finebaum to be right since Georgia just took down Alabama in this year's National Championship.

That said, Swinney is going to try and prove Finebaum wrong this season as Clemson tries to get back to being a College Football Playoff contender.

Who knows, these two teams could play each other in the CFP and that matchup would feature no shortage of storylines