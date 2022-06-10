Paul Finebaum Names The Most "Insecure" Fans In College Football

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum and Clemson fans are not happy with each other this week.

Finebaum recently called Dabo Swinney "yesterday's news." He was pushing back against Bill Bender's top-10 college football coaches list, which had Swinney at No. 2 above Kirby Smart.

Since making those comments, Clemson fans have been blasting Finebaum on social media. The longtime college football analyst isn't going to back down, though.

Finebaum went on another rant this week, calling Clemson fans the "most insecure" in the sport.

“There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday), the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in America is Clemson," he said, via AL.com. "The Clemsonites take it to a whole new level. It’s one thing if you’ve never won a national championship. ... But these guys have won two in recent years and they are just so desperate for attention. They are so desperate for adulation. They are so desperate to be loved.”

Finebaum doesn't stop there.

He has a blunt message for Tigers fans.

“I just laugh at Clemson fans,” he continued. “Get over yourself, OK? You’re not that important. This 2022. College football has left you behind.”

College football hasn't left Clemson behind. The Tigers had one down year.

However, this season will be a telling test for Swinney and Clemson football.