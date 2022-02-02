With so much talk about Jim Harbaugh and his reported yearning to give the NFL another go, one of his harshest critics discussed some possible replacements at Michigan.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” college football pundit Paul Finebaum tossed a couple of names out to watch when it comes to the next coach in Ann Arbor. As well as a “wildcard” candidate that some may not suspect.

On @GetUpESPN, Paul Finebaum mentions Matt Rhule and David Shaw, among others, as names to monitor in potential Michigan coaching search. — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) February 2, 2022

“I think the shortlist ought to include Bill O’Brien, who has done very well in college at Penn State, of course, before the NFL,” said Finebaum. “Another name to keep your eye on is Matt Rhule. He has really done a terrible job at the Carolina Panthers, but he was brilliant in college football at Temple and Baylor.”

“And a wildcard possibly would be David Shaw,” Finebaum continued. “Remember, Harbaugh went Stanford to San Francisco to Michigan, and I think he is an undervalued coach, who a couple of years ago was one of the top-five coaches in the country.”

Jim Harbaugh's interview with the Vikings is set on the same day as college football's National Signing Day 👀 https://t.co/7ScSZ2AXMT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2022

All three coaches would be solid names should Jim Harbaugh decide to leave his alma mater. Harbaugh’s rebuilt Michigan into a strong program since taking over post-Brady Hoke. Finebaum’s “wildcard” of David Shaw makes a ton of sense, but that’s of course to be determined.