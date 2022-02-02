The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names “Wildcard” For Michigan Job If Jim Harbaugh Leaves

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during warmups before the college football game against the Florida Gators.ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during warmups before the college football game against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With so much talk about Jim Harbaugh and his reported yearning to give the NFL another go, one of his harshest critics discussed some possible replacements at Michigan.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” college football pundit Paul Finebaum tossed a couple of names out to watch when it comes to the next coach in Ann Arbor. As well as a “wildcard” candidate that some may not suspect.

“I think the shortlist ought to include Bill O’Brien, who has done very well in college at Penn State, of course, before the NFL,” said Finebaum. “Another name to keep your eye on is Matt Rhule. He has really done a terrible job at the Carolina Panthers, but he was brilliant in college football at Temple and Baylor.”

“And a wildcard possibly would be David Shaw,” Finebaum continued. “Remember, Harbaugh went Stanford to San Francisco to Michigan, and I think he is an undervalued coach, who a couple of years ago was one of the top-five coaches in the country.”

All three coaches would be solid names should Jim Harbaugh decide to leave his alma mater. Harbaugh’s rebuilt Michigan into a strong program since taking over post-Brady Hoke. Finebaum’s “wildcard” of David Shaw makes a ton of sense, but that’s of course to be determined.

