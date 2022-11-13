Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement.

The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff.

Paul Finebaum, who's one of the top SEC analysts in the country, absolutely slammed Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher for the job he's done this season.

“Texas A&M can’t afford to fire him and they can’t afford not to fire him,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “They hired him, in addition to everything else having won a national championship because he had a reputation as one of the best offensive minds in college football. His credibility is at the bottom. He’s easily done the worst coaching job of anyone in college football this year.”

Finebaum also said that he never saw this coming. He thought a "bad" season for the Aggies was 9-3.

This comes on the heels of them securing the top recruiting class in the country for this past year.

They'll need to change things up during the offseason if they want to get back to being a contender.