Paul Finebaum Names Worst Performance Of Nick Saban's Career

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been a more difficult season than some expected it would be for Nick Saban down in Tuscaloosa.

Saban's team is currently 7-2 following its 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide are unlikely to make the SEC Title game, which means that they also look to be a longshot to make the College Football Playoff.

Paul Finebaum, who knows a thing or two about Saban, went on Monday morning's edition of Get Up and slammed him for how this season has gone.

"Maybe there’s a crack in this dynasty, but you can’t claim a dynasty when you have one title in the last five years," Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Tradition). "This is the worst coaching job that Nick Saban has done at Alabama in 15 years. Now you compare that with six titles, which may not be saying very much. Four times this season he has been out-coached by the other team, two of those were against Texas and Texas A&M. They pulled it out on the final play. Two times against Tennessee and Josh Heupel, and obviously Saturday against Brian Kelly."

Alabama's only hope of making the CFP is if it wins out, plus a couple of other teams in the SEC falter (LSU, Georgia, Tennessee).

Assuming that doesn't happen, he'll have his work cut out for him again next season. Bryce Young and Will Anderson, who are two of the Crimson Tide's best players, are set to be top five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Could we be seeing the end of the Alabama dynasty?