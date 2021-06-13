Paul Finebaum Says New Playoff Format Is ‘Unfair’ To 1 School

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum typically doesn’t hold anything back when talking about Notre Dame.

The longtime voice of the SEC has often been a critic of the Fighting Irish. However, in regards to the new College Football Playoff format, Finebaum is speaking up in defense of the South Bend, Indiana program.

Finebaum believes the new 12-team College Football Playoff format is unfair to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish will reportedly not be eligible for one of the top four byes in the 12-team format.

“I don’t think I’ve ever made the following statement ‘this is not fair for Notre Dame,’” Finebaum said. “If you go back in the history of college sports, Notre Dame has literally stolen championships because they are Notre Dame … they do have some advantages as Heather (Dinich) said, but I think and it’s time Jack Swarbrick and those who run Notre Dame need to get with the program. The ‘program’ is that they need to join a conference.

“Last year, they had a one-off. They joined the ACC on a one-year basis … I think it’s better for Notre Dame to be in a conference because there are too many obstacles. Playing at home is great, but there is still a lot of risk involved. In two years, think about this, Notre Dame plays Clemson and Ohio State. They can be undefeated having beaten two of the top four teams in the country, and they still have to play (a first round game). That’s ridiculous.”

It is ridiculous, but Notre Dame could help themselves by joining a conference.

Of course, the likelihood of that happening is probably minimal, at best.