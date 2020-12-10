Paul Finebaum Thinks Ohio State Gets Left Out In 1 Scenario

Could a 6-0 Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes team get left out of the College Football Playoff?

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks it’s a possibility.

The longtime ESPN analyst outlined one scenario in which he believes Ohio State would be the team left out of the College Football Playoff.

If Clemson beats Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game and Florida upsets Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, Finebaum believes Ohio State would be out.

“I would think Alabama would (get in over Ohio State),” Finebaum said. “Alabama has played a complete schedule and Alabama has played a much better schedule. What we really have to worry about is — is there room at the end for Ohio State? If Florida beats Alabama, and they’ll be a prohibitive underdog, and Clemson beats Notre Dame — Ohio State will be sitting on the sidelines watching because there simply won’t be any room for them. Because I think a 6-0 Ohio State with a win over Northwestern and Indiana and compare and contrast that to Notre Dame beating Clemson and come of the other schools that they have played and obviously Alabama — I think is in regardless.”

Only the College Football Playoff selection committee knows what would happen in that scenario, but Ohio State should be rooting for Alabama to beat Florida.

The Buckeyes are off this weekend before taking on Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game next weekend.