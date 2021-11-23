Paul Finebaum Predicts Big Change In College Football Playoff Rankings

With so many upsets this past weekend in college football, a shakeup with the College Football Playoff Rankings feels inevitable.

Georgia is still likely going to remain in that top spot due to how dominant it’s been this season but after that, it’s anyone’s guess.

Alabama was right behind Georgia after last week’s rankings, but should that be the case again this week? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum doesn’t seem to think so and believes Ohio State should jump to that spot.

“Ohio State looked to everyone last week like the 2nd-best team in the country,” Finebaum said. “Alabama, they’re still good, but they’re struggling. They’re having to hold on against Arkansas.”

The Buckeyes passed a big test on Saturday afternoon when they took down the Michigan State Spartans, 56-7. It was over by the end of the first quarter as OSU was already up by three touchdowns.

It was a statement win as the Buckeyes look to be the favorite to win the Big Ten.

Alabama ended up beating Arkansas but it was only by seven (42-35). Quarterback Bryce Young put the Crimson Tide on his back and threw for 559 yards and five touchdowns.

He’s continuing to make a case to win the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season.

As for that last spot, Oregon ended up losing to Utah, which could open the door for 11-0 Cincinnati to make its debut in the rankings.

The new rankings will be revealed Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.