Paul Finebaum Predicts How Many Titles Nick Saban Would've Won At LSU

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 2: Head coach Nick Saban of the Louisiana State University Tigers takes the field against the Georgia Bulldogs during the game at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2004 in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs won 45-16. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's one of the all-time great "What Ifs?" in college football history: What if Nick Saban stayed at LSU rather than going to the Miami Dolphins or Alabama? College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes he knows the answer.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Week 8 Recap,” Finebaum addressed this very question. He suggested that Saban probably would have replicated all of the success he's had at Alabama with the Tigers - to the tune of nine or even 10 national championships.

“They won one with him and one without him,” Finebaum said.. "…He’s won six at Alabama. Could he have nine or 10 at LSU? Yes, he could have."

LSU won a national title with Saban in 2003, but he left the school after the 2004 season to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins. After two years in Miami, he went to Alabama, where he has given the Tigers nightmares ever since.

As hard as it is to imagine Nick Saban winning 9-10 national titles at LSU, maybe it's not as wild as it seems. The Tigers have won two titles and been to a third national title game in the 18 years since Saban left.

Saban, meanwhile has won six national titles and taken Alabama to three more national title games.

Maybe Saban could have won just as many titles with LSU as Alabama.

