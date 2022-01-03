Paul Finebaum Previews The College Football Playoff National Title

It was just one month ago that Alabama dismantled Kirby Smart’s Georgia team in the SEC Championship. Now the two conference foes meet again with a College Football Playoff title on the line. On Monday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum previewed the national title bout.

During a radio appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Finebaum told the WJOX hosts that this game will be different. But he still believes there’s a significant gap in coaching.

.@Finebaum on CFP Semis and what to expect in rematch between @AlabamaFTBL and @GeorgiaFootball https://t.co/rcVYOBc5B0 — McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning (@macandcube) January 3, 2022

“I think conventional wisdom would say it won’t be the same game,” Finebaum said. “Still not really certain what is going to change dramatically. What’s the biggest difference between today and a month ago? It’s probably John Metchie III.”

“We saw indications of that Friday afternoon in Dallas,” Finebaum continued. “But I think the buildup will be similar, other than there really is a lot of pressure on Georgia.”

“You never can say that Alabama is playing with house money, but they’ve beaten Georgia. Whether or not a rematch, a sequel, is an advantage or disadvantage can be debated until the end of time.”

“But, the coaching matchup clearly favors one team,” Finebaum concluded. “And I think we all know which one that is.”

Georgia once again opens as the favorite. The College Football Playoff finale takes place on January 10 at 8 PM ET on ESPN.