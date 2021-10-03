Paul Finebaum Puts Major Head Coach On The Hot Seat

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron is less than two yers removed from winning a national championship, but as we’ve seen in college football before, that doesn’t guarantee longterm job security.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the major college football head coach is right on the hot seat.

LSU fell to 3-2 on the season with a Saturday night loss to Auburn. Coach O’s program fell back to Earth in 2020 and isn’t off to a much better start in 2021.

Finebaum thinks Orgeron could be in trouble.

“This puts Ed Orgeron right in the middle of the conversation,” Finebaum said, per 247Sports. “Ed has been living week to week since we sat here five weeks ago after UCLA. He escaped Mississippi State, but he’s got serious problems, Matt. He picked a really bad time to lose a game you should have won because now he has to get on a plane Friday and go to Lexington, which is a surprising team. And if you think it gets easier after that, it doesn’t. He has Florida after that, he still has Alabama and Arkansas and Ole Miss. I won’t even mention Texas A&M because that game is probably not going to matter. He’s got a realistic chance of having a disastrous season and in Baton Rouge, that usually spells one thing.”

Things don’t get any easier for LSU moving forward.

The Tigers have No. 16 Kentucky up next, followed by a home game against No. 20 Florida and a road trip to No. 17 Ole Miss.

And then No. 1 Alabama awaits.

It could indeed get ugly in Baton Rouge this fall.