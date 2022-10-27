Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 Teams Entering Week 9

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We're heading into Week 9 of the 2022 college football season and the first College Football Playoff poll has yet to be released. So Paul Finebaum is getting a jumpstart by unveiling his top four.

On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Finebaum listed Ohio State as his No. 1 team, followed by Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan. In a follow-up appearance on ESPN's Keyshawn, Jay Will and Max, Finebaum said that he has Ohio State ahead of Georgia because they look like a more complete team.

“Ohio State and I know they haven't played the schedule but they just seemed like the most complete,” Finebaum said. “The No. 1 team is Georgia, they have a lot of things going for them but the thing that bothers me a little bit about making Georgia the best so far is they're missing a lot of pieces that they will start getting back for the stretch run.

"They could end up being (No. 1) once they get these guys back. Their best wide receiver, their best defensive player have been banged up. So that's really been the issue and they're not getting stellar play out of the quarterback either.”

All four of those are strong teams, but it seems likely that only two of them will reach the College Football Playoff.

Georgia and Tennessee renew their historic rivalry next month, while The Game between Ohio State and Michigan will likely be yet another national title eliminator.

Who are your top four teams in college football?