Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama’s Major Transfer Pickup

The rich continue to get richer in Tuscaloosa, as the Alabama Crimson Tide landed a major transfer addition over the weekend.

Henry To’oto’o, a former star linebacker at Tennessee, announced his transfer to Alabama on Saturday. The 2019 freshman All-American chose Alabama over Ohio State, among other programs. Nearly every school in the country expressed interest in the linebacker once he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Alabama won out, though, as the Crimson Tide landed an impact player on defense ahead of the 2021 season.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum reacted to the major transfer on Monday morning.

“It’s astonishing,” Finebaum said Monday on WJOX, per 247Sports. “When you look at that portal, I think it was Bruce Feldman’s list of the top-40 pickups, the number of players that have come from Tennessee is remarkable. It’s stunning and sad for the program, because they have let most of their best players go. Now, I realize they picked up a couple of quarterbacks, so there is give and take. Do I remember in early March everyone saying that this was the best recruiting class that not only Nick Saban has had at Alabama, but maybe the best of all time? It is truly astonishing.”

Alabama has repeatedly pulled in the top players out of high school. Now, with the one-time transfer rule in effect, it looks like the Crimson Tide will dominate the transfer market, as well.

Good luck stopping Saban and Co. this fall.