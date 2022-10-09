Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama vs. Texas A&M's Final Play

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas A&M was just a few yards away from taking down Alabama for a second-straight season.

The Aggies got all the way down to the Crimson Tide's three-yard line before they were stopped at the buzzer.

A lot of fans and analysts have been going at Jimbo Fisher for the final play call since quarterback Haynes King threw it to a receiver who wasn't even in the endzone.

Paul Finebaum is one of those analysts who didn't like the call at all. He slammed the Aggies on Sunday morning during ESPN's "Week 6 Recap" show with Matt Barrie.

“And the most important thing I distilled from this game was a late-night tweet from Johnny Manziel, who was the star of this game 10 years ago,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South)."Had he not tweeted anything, I think the Aggies would feel pretty good, Hey. what an effort, blah, blah, blah. But the fact that Manziel, the most famous Aggie ever, tweeted as the game ended that that’s the worst play call he has ever seen and it was a joke, I think is going to resonate pretty loudly in the world of Aggie land.”

The loss dropped the Aggies to 3-3 overall after they had national championship aspirations heading into this season.

They'll try and get to 4-3 when they take on the Gamecocks of South Carolina on Oct. 22.