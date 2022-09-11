Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Close Win At Texas

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It took a flawless final drive from Bryce Young to lift Alabama over Texas in what was expected to be a blowout win for the Crimson Tide. As you might expect, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum wasn't impressed.

Appearing on SportsCenter, Finebaum declared that Alabama's performance against Texas told him that the Crimson Tide are overrated. He then started ripping the playcalling and expressed doubts over whether they're a lock for the College Football Playoff.

“They told us they were overrated, first of all,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “A week ago, we couldn’t come up with a way to keep them out of the Playoff. Now, they have a very difficult path. I still think they’ll get there, but there are so many issues on this team that were exposed. You start with play-calling. Bill O’Brien’s play calling in this game was, at times, atrocious. The offense line didn’t help matters much.

Finebaum believes that were it not for having star quarterback in Bryce Young, the mistakes might have cost Alabama the game. He credited Nick Saban with keeping Alabama on track.

"Fortunately, you do have the best quarterback in the country, but it was the penalties over and over again. Mistakes were made including some, quite a few I may add, by Will Anderson Jr., who many of us keep insisting has to be in New York for the Heisman ceremony. There’s a lot to do. Fortunately for Alabama, Nick Saban is still the coach and there’s plenty of time.”

On one hand, Alabama were on the road in Austin at one of the rowdiest atmospheres in all of sports. On the other hand, Alabama has been in that exact position before and definitely didn't bring their A-game to this one.

It took a lot of luck and a few timely Texas injuries to keep Alabama from losing by double-digits, let alone winning the game.

Are Alabama struggling as much as Paul Finebaum thinks they are?