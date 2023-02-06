Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Defensive Coordinator Hire

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Some were disappointed by Alabama's latest defensive coordinator hire, but not ESPN's Paul Finebaum.

Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," on Monday the SEC commentator outlined why he believes Kevin Steele is one of the top-tier Nick Saban assistants. Going as far as calling the hire "fantastic."

I think he's a fantastic choice, for a lot of reasons. He understands Nick Saban probably better than any assistant coach, maybe short of Kirby Smart, in the entire country. They worked together, as you know Cole, remained friends, even when he was at Auburn, Kevin was at Auburn, Saban and Steele talked occasionally, they're similar ages, they have vast backgrounds. And I think however Nick Saban got to this point... he No. 1 has confidence in Kevin Steele's ability but I think even more importantly he feels comfortable with him on the staff.

This is Steele's third different stint at Alabama under Saban dating back to 2007 and 2013 where he served as DC and director of player personnel respectively.