Paul Finebaum Reacts To Bo Nix Transfer Decision

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix recently announced that he will be taking his talents to Oregon.

Nix had started the last three seasons for Auburn and put up respectable numbers for the 2021 season. He finished with 2,294 yards passing along with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Auburn finished its regular season at 6-6 after almost getting to 7-5 against Alabama.

The Tigers took the Crimson Tide into overtime and almost won during regulation before Bryce Young capped off a 99-yard drive.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum liked the move and thinks Nix will be good with the Ducks.

“Even before Bo Nix showed up, that program was in great shape,” Finebaum said on Monday’s McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning show. “Former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal has recruited at an extremely elite level. I think it’s a program, I can’t explain the disastrous finish, but from a Bo Nix standpoint, I think it’s a really good move. He obviously wanted to be with someone that he knew and he felt comfortable with. It certainly surprised all of us with his deep relationship. We didn’t go deep enough.”

Nix finishes his Auburn career with 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Oregon is set to play Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, while Auburn will take on Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

