Paul Finebaum isn’t happy about how attendance in college football continues to go down.

Per CBS Sports, attendance was down 15% this past season, which was more than 7,000 per game.

Finebaum appeared on “McElroy and Cubelic in the morning” in Alabama and thinks that this is only going to get worse.

“I don’t think it can be repaired, and Cole you’re at a college campus every Saturday, so you talk to the same people that I do,” Finebaum said. “I make the rounds and talking to athletics directors and officials for years, this is going back five, six years, they have told me almost in unanimity that attendance is the biggest problem we’re facing.”

“I think there are a lot of reasons for it, but the biggest reason is television. It’s an age-old situation, but now, this isn’t 10 years ago. Every game is on in some form or fashion, and there are so many good games on that you go to a game that may not be that great.”

Part of it also may be that some fans don’t want to pay for tickets and hotels. Some fans may think that it’s cheaper to just get some food and drinks and stay at home to watch.

Another reason could be that some fans were still nervous due to the chance of getting COVID-19.

We’ll have to see if attendance goes back up a little bit for next season.