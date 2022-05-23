Paul Finebaum Reacts To Growing Criticism Of Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has been the target of a lot of criticism over the last week.

In an interview last week, Saban openly went after both Texas A&M and Jackon State, claiming that both programs paid players to commit to their respective programs.

Saban even went as far as to say that Texas A&M bought every single player in its top recruiting class for this year.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has noticed the criticism that Saban has been taking and thinks that it's been consuming him a bit.

“I’ve seen more criticism of Nick Saban in the last 5 days than I have in the last 15 years,” Finebaum said during an appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning." "I think that has to be something that’s eating away at him. He knows whether he admits it was a mistake, it was inarticulate, or an unforced error. He knows what he did last Wednesday night in Birmingham blew up on him. When you’re a professional just like Coach Saban is, that drives you crazy."

Saban then apologized for signaling out those two schools but still thinks that there are problems with the NIL collective as a whole.

It could get worse before it gets better for Saban.