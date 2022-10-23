Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jimbo Fisher's Latest Bad Loss

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 season couldn't be going much worse for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

A&M opened the year ranked sixth nationally, only to find themselves free fall to a 3-4 record after losing to South Carolina on Saturday.

Following the loss, ESPN's Paul Finebaum talked about how much of a failure its been since Jimbo took over in College Station.

The one thing that has been established is Jimbo is assured of that 8-4 season, at a minimum, and he would be very lucky to finish 8-4. … If the predicate of every sentence is, but he won’t be fired because he has an $86 million buyout, then what’s the subject? The subject is; this has been a bad hire.

Finebaum went on to take aim at Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork for doubling-down on Fisher and extending his contract in 2021.

What’s even worse than that, and we’re talking about athletic director malpractice here, was giving [Jimbo] an extension last year. … What had Jimbo Fisher done to encourage Ross Bjork, the athletic director, to give him an extension that made it impossible to fire him? … You have to look, at least in the short term, as that being one of the worst devisions an athletic director has ever made.

With games against Ole Miss, Florida and LSU still on the schedule, things could get worse before they get better.