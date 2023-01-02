Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan's College Football Playoff Loss

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan and TCU played one heck of a College Football Playoff game on Saturday afternoon/evening.

TCU jumped out to a double-digit lead before the two teams kept trading blows like Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago did in Rocky IV. In the end, the Horned Frogs were able to get a stop on the Wolverines' final possession to secure the 51-45 win but it didn't come without some controversy.

The Horned Frogs avoided a targeting call on what was one of the final plays of the game. It's a call that could've gone either way, but the official decided to not call it.

Just two days after the game, ESPN's Paul Finebaum is already ripping Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for losing another postseason game.

“This is the day after New Year's and right around this time every year, we all anticipate the ball drop in Times Square and Jim Harbaugh choking a postseason game," Finebaum said, (first transcribed by 247Sports). "This is the sixth straight time it’s happened at Michigan. Why is anyone surprised? I listened to the same thing you did last week and I asked, is this the same Jim Harbaugh? Well, it's been the same Jim Harbaugh during the regular season, but it's postseason Jim all over again."

Harbaugh's squad came into this game as the favorite after finishing the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record. That didn't mean a thing as the Horned Frogs played a heck of a game to advance to their first-ever College Football Playoff title game.

For the Wolverines, it's back to the drawing board as they try and take that next step in 2023.